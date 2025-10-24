Seven-year-old gets HIV after transfusion of contaminated blood in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a shocking case of negligence, a seven-year-old child, suffering from Thalassemia, reportedly contracted with HIV after being transfused with infected blood at Sadar Hospital at West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

As per reports, the child was admitted to the hospital a couple of months ago for treatment and received a blood transfusion. Later, when his health deteriorated, he underwent tests, which confirmed that he was HIV positive.

The child’s family has accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that the infection came from contaminated blood provided by the hospital’s blood bank. The family members of the child have lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner and the state government. They have demanded strict action against those responsible for the negligence.

Meanwhile, looking at the seriousness of the matter, Jharkhand health department have launched an inquiry into the case and blood samples and records related to the transfusion are being examined.

The civil surgeon has assured that a detailed report will be submitted very soon. “I have ordered an inquiry seeking a report in this regard. Let the report come and we will act accordingly,” said Chaibasa Civil Surgeon Sushanto Majhee. If anyone found guilty, he will not be spared at any cost, he added.

This incident has triggered outrage among locals and health activists, who have called for tighter monitoring of blood banks and stronger hospital safety protocols to prevent such lapses in future.