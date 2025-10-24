Teacher battling financial crisis over ailing husband commits theft at student's home in Ahmedabad

The accused, identified as Sangeeta Naidu, entered her student’s home under the pretext of attending an event and changing clothes. Inside the flat, only the complainant’s grandparents were present.

But within half an hour, Sangeeta quietly emptied the locker, slipping away with 10 tolas of gold and some cash.

When the theft came to light, the family rushed to the Ramol police station, filing a complaint. Acting swiftly, the police formed multiple teams to trace the accused amid the Diwali celebration.

After questioning Sangeeta, police searched her home and uncovered gold ornaments worth over ₹7 lakh, confirming her role in the theft.

Investigations revealed that her husband had met with a serious accident, and she needed ₹1.5 lakh for his urgent treatment. According to sources, she even planned to share the stolen jewellery with another man.

The Ramol Police have arrested Sangeeta Naidu and seized all stolen items. Further investigation continues to determine if others were involved.