Top court wants action against false witnesses

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed a Trial Court in Delhi to take suo motu action against witnesses who provide untruthful statements in a murder trial. The case pertains to the 2019 murder of Vijendra Singh in Shahdara. Raj Sharma, one of the accused, was granted bail by the HC, considering factors such as six years of incarceration and omission from the victim’s dying declaration.

Challenging this, the victim’s son, Rahul Sharma, approached the SC seeking cancellation of bail, citing intimidation of witnesses.

A bench of Justices noted that examination of private witnesses is complete, with only official witnesses remaining. The court directed that their testimony be recorded under police protection, and any witness found untruthful shall face suo motu action. The matter is posted for further hearing on December 11.