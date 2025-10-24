Uttar Pradesh approves five-fold hike in financial powers of PWD officers; first reform in 30 years

LUCKNOW: For the first time in three decades, Uttar Pradesh government has approved a major overhaul of the Public Works Department (PWD), as CM Yogi Adityanath sanctioned a fivefold increase in the financial powers of PWD officers and a comprehensive revision of the engineers’ service structure.

The move is aimed at granting greater autonomy to officers, reducing dependence on higher-level approvals, and expediting processes like tendering, contracting, and project execution. CM Yogi said the revision was essential to improve administrative efficiency, ensure timely project execution, and uphold financial discipline.

At a PWD review meeting, it emerged that financial powers of the PWD officers were last revised in 1995, while construction costs have gone up over 5.5 times since then, as per the Cost Inflation Index. After detailed discussions, it was decided that the financial limits for civil works would be increased up to five times and for electrical and mechanical works at least two times. The chief minister emphasised that the reform would enhance both transparency and accountability in departmental functioning.

Under the new system, the Chief Engineer can now approve works up to Rs 10 crore, up from Rs 2 crore. The Superintending Engineer can sanction work up to Rs 5 crore, compared to Rs 1 crore. Similarly, the Executive Engineer’s financial powers have been raised to Rs 2 crore from Rs 40 lakh. Assistant Engineers will also receive limited authority to approve tenders and minor works.