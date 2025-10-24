Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches Rs 185.20 crore Sharda Corridor project to boost tourism, local economy

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday launched the first phase of the ambitious Rs 185.20 crore Sharda Corridor project at Sharda Ghat, Tanakpur, describing it as a monumental convergence of faith, culture, and sustainable development for the region.

The Chief Minister said the project aims to transform the valley stretching from Banbasa to Mata Rankochi into a vibrant confluence of religion, nature, and employment opportunities.

"This land will no longer be merely a centre of faith; it will now usher in a new stream of economic prosperity and opportunities for the local populace," CM Dhami stated during the inaugural event.

The first phase, estimated at Rs 185.20 crore, focuses on redeveloping the Sharda Ghat to give the riverbanks an environmentally sensitive, clean, safe, and attractive look. Planned developments include safe bathing ghats, an aarti site, sanitation and rest facilities, aesthetically designed riverfronts, accessible pathways, lighting, and overall beautification.

A key highlight will be the aarti site, which is set to incorporate international-standard technology, including rainwater harvesting and a floor cooling system. Flood-resistant structures will also be implemented to control the river’s flow and ensure the safety of nearby areas.

“This project will inject new momentum into religious tourism, the local economy, and job creation,” CM Dhami said, calling it a unique social, cultural, and environmental model for the entire region.