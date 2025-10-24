Vice-President Radhakrishnan to represent India at swearing-in of Seychelles president

NEW DELHI: In his first overseas visit since assuming office, Vice-President C.P Radhakrishnan will travel to Seychelles to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Dr. Patrick Herminie, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.

Seychelles is an important partner under India’s MAHASAGAR vision for bolstering relations across the Indian Ocean and in the country’s commitment to the Global South.

"The visit highlights India’s “deep commitment” to strengthening its partnership with the island nation and reinforces its broader vision for the Indian Ocean region. Vice-President Radhakrishnan will represent India at the inauguration ceremony of the Seychelles President-elect, Dr. Patrick Herminie,” the MEA said.

During the visit, Radhakrishnan will convey India’s felicitations to Herminie and reaffirm the close, longstanding and time-tested relations between the two countries. The visit is expected to reaffirm the close, longstanding, and time-tested ties between India and Seychelles, spanning cooperation in security, development, and maritime affairs.

India and Seychelles share a robust defence and development partnership, with New Delhi extending assistance for several key infrastructure and capacity-building projects. These include the establishment of coastal surveillance systems and the operationalisation of a coastal radar network that enhances maritime domain awareness and regional security.

Under the MAHASAGAR (Maritime Vision) framework, New Delhi aims to strengthen engagement with island nations and littoral states across the Indian Ocean to promote regional security, connectivity, and sustainable growth.

The bilateral relationship witnessed a major boost following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Seychelles in March 2015—the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. During that visit, both sides signed a series of agreements, including one for developing infrastructure on Assumption Island to strengthen Seychelles’ maritime security. India also gifted a second Dornier aircraft to the island nation and inaugurated the coastal surveillance radar system, further reinforcing defence cooperation and trust between the two nations.