Voting underway for first Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu & Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation

SRINAGAR: Polling for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, began on Friday at the J&K Legislative Assembly complex.

MLAs are casting their votes at three separate polling booths in the Assembly complex between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The counting of votes will take place at 5 p.m.

The four Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant in February 2021 following the end of the terms of PDP MPs Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP MP Shamsher Singh, and former Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The National Conference (NC) has fielded four candidates, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, Sajad Kichloo, and Imran Nabi Dar, while the BJP has fielded three candidates for the four seats.

A day before polling, the NC received a crucial boost as its ally Congress and the opposition PDP announced their support for the ruling party to block the BJP, significantly improving the NC’s chances of sweeping all four seats.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said that despite grievances over the NC’s treatment of Congress as an ally, the party would support the NC in the larger national interest of countering the BJP.

“Keeping in view the larger cause and our fight with the BJP at the national level, we have decided not to be guided by the treatment meted out to us by the NC as an ally. We offer our six votes as open support to the NC for the larger cause,” Karra said after the party’s legislative meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.