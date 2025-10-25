Baba Kedarnath's idol arrives at Ukhimath, winter pilgrimage kicks off

DEHRADUN: The sacred Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath reached its winter abode—the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Saturday afternoon, marking the conclusion of its traditional annual journey. Accompanied by the uplifting tunes of the Indian Army band and the resounding chants of "Jai Baba Kedarnath," the divine palanquin (Doli) was received with immense devotion, signaling the formal commencement of the winter pilgrimage season.

The idol will now remain at the Omkareshwar Temple for the next six months, where daily rituals and darshan will continue for devotees. Earlier, the portals of Kedarnath Dham—the eleventh Jyotirlinga—were ceremoniously closed to the public on Thursday following the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. Following this, the ceremonial Doli began its descent, passing through traditional halts including Rampur and the Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi, before arriving at its winter seat in Ukhimath.

Confirming the successful transition, Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), said, “After the portals closed, the Panchmukhi Doli reached Ukhimath on Saturday. The worship of Lord Kedarnath will now continue here for the next six months.” Along the route, devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and shower flowers upon the sacred Doli as an expression of their devotion.

Upon arrival, BKTC President Dwivedi reiterated the state government’s focus on strengthening the winter leg of the pilgrimage. “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, we are committed to actively promoting the winter pilgrimage,” he said. Dwivedi also extended an open invitation to devotees from across India and abroad to visit Ukhimath and experience the divine winter darshan.