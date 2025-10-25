Chandigarh Diary | Vikramaditya rejects royal titles for himself

Reflecting changing times, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the Bushahr royal family and son of former six-time chief minister, the late Virbhadra Singh, has appealed to the public to stop addressing him as ``Raja Ji’’ or Tikka Ji’’. In a social media post, he wrote,`”many people call me `raja ji’ or `tikka ji’ with affection and respect. I am grateful to you for this affection, but over time, society’s thinking has moved forward. Such addresses are certainly part of our glorious history, but in today’s age, they are not needed. My only humble wish is that you all call me by my name.”

Union minister counters AAP flak on flood relief

While countering Punjab’s AAP government’s criticism on flood relief, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Ludhiana recently to attend the programme at the Indian Institute of Maize Research, made a pointed remark that his visits to Punjab were not for tourism purposes, but to bring relief from the Centre for the state’s flood-hit areas. He recalled his earlier visit to Punjab when floods ravaged farms and houses. “At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately directed his ministers to visit the state and assess the ground situation,’’ he said, adding that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should “rise above politics”.