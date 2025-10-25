Chhattisgarh to embark on plan to create integrated capital region covering four cities

RAIPUR: The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh government will venture into a major development plan next month, to create the State Capital Region (SCR) after Governor Ramen Deka approved a bill passed during the last monsoon session in the Assembly.
The concept for the establishment of Chhattisgarh Capital Region, said to be on similar lines of the National Capital Region, will incorporate four cities—Raipur, Nava Raipur, Bhilai-Durg under one integrated development master plan.
The notification on the SCR has been issued with a publication in the state gazette. According to the notification, the entire plan has been divided into nine zones, explaining in detail when, what and how the various works are going to be accomplished while carrying out simultaneous development of the four cities. The state NITI Ayog has elucidated the development plan for cities to be integrated as SCR in the vision document 'Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047.'
The planned urbanisation programme will give priority to 13 major areas, including education, healthcare, transport, information technology, business, tourism, skill training, and modern infrastructure.
"The development of SCR will further serve as the growth engine for the state's economy as well. It will boost the scope of industrial investment, and expedite possibilities of urban development and employment in the region," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
"The issuing of notification makes way for the setting up of a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). The SCR will integrate 23 civic bodies and around 700 villages," an official said.
A well-planned survey and conceiving a detailed project report (DPR) for SCR remain in focus to ensure efficient public services for the population that is expected to exceed 50 lakh by 2031.
To meet the growing demand of urbanisation and rising population pressure, the CRDA will work similarly to the NCR Planning Board, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, he added.
The chief minister will serve as the chairperson of the CRDA and the authority will have ministers of urban administration and development, housing and environment, and public works department, along with the state's chief secretary and secretaries from key departments.
The urban population of Chhattisgarh is stated to be around 27 per cent and this is expected to touch 45 per cent in 2047. The process of land acquisition and the development in the SCR will be done by the CRDA after it comes into existence.
The creation of SCR, envisioned as a growth engine in the state, was among the pledges declared by the ruling BJP in its 2023 Assembly poll manifesto.