Chhattisgarh to embark on plan to create integrated capital region covering four cities

RAIPUR: The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh government will venture into a major development plan next month, to create the State Capital Region (SCR) after Governor Ramen Deka approved a bill passed during the last monsoon session in the Assembly.

The concept for the establishment of Chhattisgarh Capital Region, said to be on similar lines of the National Capital Region, will incorporate four cities—Raipur, Nava Raipur, Bhilai-Durg under one integrated development master plan.

The notification on the SCR has been issued with a publication in the state gazette. According to the notification, the entire plan has been divided into nine zones, explaining in detail when, what and how the various works are going to be accomplished while carrying out simultaneous development of the four cities. The state NITI Ayog has elucidated the development plan for cities to be integrated as SCR in the vision document 'Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047.'



The planned urbanisation programme will give priority to 13 major areas, including education, healthcare, transport, information technology, business, tourism, skill training, and modern infrastructure.



"The development of SCR will further serve as the growth engine for the state's economy as well. It will boost the scope of industrial investment, and expedite possibilities of urban development and employment in the region," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.