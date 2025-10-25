Congress slams Centre over official maps of Great Nicobar Island

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed the Centre on Friday over a media report claiming that official maps of Great Nicobar Island were altered to remove corals. The party said this was not an ecological update but a “bureaucratic rewrite” designed to bypass environmental safeguards.

The opposition party alleged that when reality stands in the way of corporate ambition, the Narendra Modi government simply redraws it. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared on X a media report claiming that between 2020 and 2021, corals vanished from the maps of the Great Nicobar island’s coastline, while vital green zones were dramatically reduced in size.

“Another day, another revelation of how the Modi government has bulldozed the Great Nicobar Mega Infra Project through due process. Now we learn that official maps of the island have been airbrushed to remove corals from the map,” said Ramesh.

According to the report he shared, in the 2020 map, the southern and western coasts of the island, including Galathea Bay—where a proposed international container transshipment terminal is planned—were marked as having extensive coral reefs.

“By 2021, the revised government map moved these reefs mid-sea, where it is biologically impossible for coral reefs to exist. But the shift in the reef’s location on the map conveniently paved the way for the mega-project,” Ramesh claimed.