Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Nagpur after bird hit

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight with over 150 passengers from Nagpur to Delhi had to return to Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport shortly after take-off on Friday due to a bird hit that damaged the engine cowling (cover), said a source.

The aircraft landed safely at Nagpur, and passengers were later accommodated on an alternate aircraft.

Cowling is the covering that encases an aircraft engine, protecting it while streamlining airflow and maintaining cooling.

Flight AI466, an A320 Neo aircraft, took off from Nagpur at 6.38 pm and returned to the originating airport within half an hour, according to flight tracking platform Flightaware.

Air India confirmed the incident in a statement. “Flight AI466, operating from Nagpur to Delhi, on 24 October, experienced a bird hit shortly after take-off. The crew decided to return to Nagpur as a precautionary measure, as per standard operating procedure, for inspection of the aircraft,” a spokesperson said.

“The aircraft landed safely in Nagpur and underwent maintenance checks which required extended time for rectification, resulting in the cancellation of the flight,” the airline said.

“Our ground team at Nagpur provided immediate assistance to the passengers, including serving meals to them. Hotel accommodation was provided, and full refunds or complimentary rescheduling were offered as opted by them. Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest,” the statement added.

A source said the aircraft was still undergoing maintenance checks at Nagpur as of Sunday evening.