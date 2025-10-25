Denial of tickets to influential Yadav candidates poses hurdle for NDA in Bihar polls

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) on Thursday, political attention in Bihar has once again turned towards the electoral significance and decisive consolidation of the Yadav community.

This development could pose a considerable challenge for the BJP, which has been attempting to make inroads into the RJD’s traditional Yadav vote bank.

The BJP and JD(U)’s decision to drop or deny tickets to several Yadav candidates within the NDA alliance stands in contrast to their outreach efforts, signalling a disregard for the community.

By dropping nearly half a dozen prominent and influential Yadav leaders, the BJP has once again failed to convey a positive message to the community, a move that could ultimately work to the RJD’s advantage and to the BJP’s electoral detriment to some extent.

In a bid to win over the RJD’s traditional Yadav vote base, the BJP has long sought to attract the community, but it has never managed to deliver a significant or convincing message that could shift Yadav voters towards the party.

This shortcoming has become more evident this time, as the BJP leadership has dropped several well-educated and influential leaders belonging to the Yadav caste, such as Nand Kishor Yadav (Assembly Speaker), who has continuously represented Patna Sahib, and Dr Nikhil Anand, who is also a national spokesperson and national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, and who had built a strong base in the Maner Assembly seat.

Dr Nikhil Anand entered politics through the BJP after completing his MPhil and PhD and leaving behind two decades in academia and journalism. However, he was denied a ticket from Maner as the seat was allocated to the LJP quota. As many Bihar-centric political analysts have observed, caste has always been a decisive factor in the state's politics.

From 1990 to 2005, the Rashtriya Janata Dal government, led by Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi respectively, held power. During and after this period, the Yadav community – which constitutes the largest population group in Bihar at around 14 per cent – has consistently supported the RJD alliance.

It is noteworthy that the number of Yadav MLAs in the Bihar Assembly was 64 in 2000, which declined to 54 in 2005, then to 39 in 2010, before rising again to 61 in 2015 and 52 in 2020. It was observed that as long as Nityanand Rai and Sanjay Jaiswal were in charge of the Bihar BJP, the Yadavs consistently contributed approximately 10 to 20 per cent of their votes.