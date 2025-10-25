Drug addict couple in Punjab's Mansa sells off their infant for Rs 1.8 lakh, arrested

CHANDIGARH: A drug-addict couple from Akbarpur Khudal village in Mansa district of Punjab allegedly sold off their six-month-old son to the scrap dealer in nearby Budhlada town for Rs 1.8 lakh.

They have also sold off their household belongings and used part of the money to buy drugs. Punjab Police has registered a case of child trafficking against four people, including the parents.

Three, including the biological parents, have been arrested, while one accused remains absconding.

The case came to light after the child’s maternal aunt approached the local police, seeking help to reunite the infant with his biological parents.

Sources said that the mother was a wrestler who got hooked on drugs after marriage, as her husband was a habitual user. The couple, who met on Instagram, now live in penury, with a makeshift kitchen set up on the floor of their house’s verandah.

They were unable to raise their child and decided to give him away through ‘godnama' (adoption deed) over a month ago, and allegedly took Rs 1.8 lakh to the scrap dealer, who already has three daughters, and showed interest in adopting the boy child.

He reportedly told them that he would take care of the child if they could not. This deal was revealed a few days ago when they realised their mistake and wanted to have their son back.