Ease of travel: Civil aviation ministry firms up winter schedule of all airlines

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday announced the winter schedule of all scheduled domestic airlines that will come into effect from October 26. A total of 26,495 flight departures per week across 126 airports in the country have been approved by the ministry.

Indigo has been allotted the maximum departures of 15,014, while Air India and Vistara combinedly will be responsible for 4,277 departures. This marks an improvement of 5.85% over the winter schedule of 2024.

An official release from the Civil Aviation Ministry said that when compared with the summer schedule, the winter schedule will have 1,000 additional departures. “There are 26,495 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 126 airports as per Winter Schedule (WS) S25 compared to 25,610 departures per week from 129 airports in the Summer Schedule 2025.”

This schedule will be in place till March 28, 2026. The new airports which will make their debut this winter are Amravati, Hissar, Purnia and Rupsi. The airports that have been suspended from operations are those in Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong and Shravasti.