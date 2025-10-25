Former CIA officer warns Pakistan against waging war with India, says 'they'll lose'

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer John Kiriakou, who had headed the agency's counterterrorism operations in Pakistan, on Friday issued a warning to Islamabad that it would not gain anything positive if it decides to fight a war with India.

Speaking to ANI news agency, Kiriakou said, "Nothing, literally nothing good will come of an actual war between India and Pakistan because the Pakistanis will lose. It's as simple as that."

Kiriakou, who spent the entire second half of his career spanning 15 years in counterterrorism operations, called on Pakistan to "stop provoking Indians" as it will only end up in their loss.

"They'll lose. And I'm not talking about nuclear weapons -- I'm talking just about a conventional war. And so there is no benefit to constantly provoking Indians," he said.

Kiriakou said when he was stationed in Pakistan in 2002, he was told unofficially that the Pentagon controlled the Pakistani nuclear arsenal.

"That Musharraf had turned control over to the United States...But the Pakistanis in the intervening years, and remember, I was there 23 years ago...over the last 23 years, the Pakistanis have come to say that is absolutely not true. The United States has nothing to do with the Pakistani nuclear arsenal, that Pakistani generals are the ones who control it," he said.

Asked about whether this information was shared with India, Kiriakou said he doubts it.

"I doubt that the Americans ever told India that the control of Pakistani nukes also lies with the US because of the vociferousness with which the Pakistanis have publicly maintained that they control their own nuclear weapons. But I can tell you definitively that the State Department was telling both sides -- if you're gonna fight, fight. Keep it short and keep it non-nuclear. If nuclear weapons are introduced, the whole world is going to change. And so I think there was restraint on both sides," Kiriakou said.