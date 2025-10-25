He’ll kill me, I want to see my mother: Distressed Indian man’s plea from Saudi desert sparks search

A video of an Indian man who says he hails from Uttar Pradesh, claiming he is being held captive in Saudi Arabia, has gone viral, prompting the Indian embassy in Riyadh to step in and begin efforts to locate him.

The man, speaking in Bhojpuri, identifies himself as a resident of Handia, Pratappur in Prayagraj district. In the video, which was shared by a Delhi-based lawyer on social media, he alleges that his passport has been taken away by one “Kapil”, believed to be his employer, and appeals directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help.

“My village is in Allahabad... I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I need to go home, but he is threatening to kill me,” the man says tearfully, with a camel visible in the background. He pleads for the video to be widely shared so that it reaches Indian authorities and the Prime Minister, adding, “Please help me, I will die; I need to go to my mother.”

TNIE could not independently verify the video's authenticity.