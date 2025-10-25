Himachal Pradesh: Rice infested with weevils, moth worms discovered at anganwadi centres

CHANDIGARH: In Himachal Pradesh, rice meant for distribution among children at 10 Anganwadi centres in the Kupvi subdivision of Shimla district was found infested with rice weevil larvae and moth worms.

During a routine inspection conducted by the State Food Commission, the centres under the Dhar Chandna Circle in Kupvi subdivision — including Gaonkhar, Dhar-I, Dhar-II, Sharad, Bethadi, Dak, Bavat, Oran, Mushadi, and Majhgaon — were found locked. The staff were called to open the premises, and upon inspection of the nutritional supplies, the contamination was discovered.

Taking serious note of the lapse, State Food Commission Chairman Dr. S.P. Katyal ordered the suspension of distribution of the contaminated food items and directed strict action against the responsible personnel. The Child Development Project Officer, Chopal, has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry and take immediate, appropriate action as per established norms.

The commission emphasized that such lapses in maintaining food quality and hygiene at Anganwadi centres pose a potential health risk to children and will not be tolerated. Accountability will be fixed at all levels. Sources stated that the inquiry report is expected soon, after which departmental action will be initiated against the erring staff.