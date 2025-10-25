Hisar court denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested in espionage case

CHANDIGARH: The bail plea of 33-year-old Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber who was arrested in May on suspicion of espionage, has been dismissed by a court at Hisar in Haryana, stating that there is a reasonable apprehension that her release on bail may impede the probe.

In a detailed order passed on October 23, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Parminder Kaur dismissed the regular bail plea.

"There exists on the record a prima facie case of considerable gravity under the Official Secrets Act and the BNS provisions relied upon. The forensic material recovered from the accused's electronic device, the Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) intelligence inputs and the circumstantial matrix of contacts with a foreign official and movements in sensitive areas collectively create a reasonable apprehension that release on bail may impede the investigation, facilitate tampering with digital evidence, or otherwise be contrary to the public interest and national security considerations," it stated.

The Court observed that public interest and national security considerations assume special significance where the allegations, if established, would impair the sovereign interest of the State.

"Courts must be mindful that bail is not to be granted if it would be a danger to public order, security or if it would result in the accused being in a position to frustrate the process,’’ it said.