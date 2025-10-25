India on alert as polio cases rise in Pak, Afghan

NEW DELHI: Despite being officially certified as polio-free in 2014, India remains at risk of polio reinfection due to vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV), its proximity to endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and potential gaps in immunity, experts said here on the occasion of World Polio Day on Friday.

Deepak Kapur, Chairman, Rotary International’s India National PolioPlus Committee (RI-INPPC), told this newspaper, “India was officially declared polio-free in 2014, but the battle against the virus is still ongoing.” As surveillance is a key to India maintaining its polio-free status, he said, strong immunisation and surveillance programmes is critical.

“As the world nears complete polio eradication, the importance of highly sensitive surveillance remains paramount. In the post-eradication era, surveillance will continue to be a priority for monitoring the cessation of vaccine virus circulation and confirming eradication for certification purposes. It is an essential and ongoing investment,” said Kapur, who was instrumental in signing an MoU with the Union Health Ministry in 2017 to provide support and accelerate the efforts under the Polio Eradication Programme, Routine Immunisation, including Mission Indradhanush, and Intensified Mission Indradhanush.

India’s last reported polio case was on January 13, 2011, in West Bengal. After that, India managed to keep the virus at bay through large-scale vaccination programmes and careful monitoring.

However, Kapur, who has been chairman of RI-INPPC for more than two decades, said the danger is still close due to neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan, which share their borders with India and continue to experience polio outbreaks, making it easier for the virus to cross over if the surveillance is less attentive.