India slams Pakistan at UN, says democracy 'alien' concept for Islamabad

India on Saturday strongly rebuked Pakistan at the UN, stressing that democracy is an "alien" concept for Islamabad, which continues to subject the people of its "illegally occupied territories" to grave human rights violations.

Responding to references made by Pakistan's envoy at the UN Security Council's open debate on 'The United Nations Organisation: Looking into the Future' on Friday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India's time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework."

"We, of course, know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan," he said.

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir "has been, is, and will always be" an integral part of India, Harish called on Pakistan to end its ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territories.

"We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources," he said.

Harish also emphasised that the UN must undertake "real, comprehensive reforms," saying that the 80-year-old Security Council architecture no longer reflects contemporary geopolitical realities.

"An outdated Council architecture that mirrors the geopolitical realities of 1945 is not equipped to handle the challenges of 2025,"he said, calling for expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories through "time-bound" and "text-based negotiations."