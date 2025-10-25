Indian envoy Kwatra discusses energy trade and ties with US Deputy Secretary as bilateral deal 'nears conclusion'

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held discussions on Saturday with US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, focusing on the India-US energy security partnership and recent developments in energy trade and bilateral ties.

The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between the two countries, which officials say is “very near” to being finalised. “We are very near as far as the deal is concerned,” a senior official said on Friday.

Kwatra described his discussion with Danly as “fruitful” in a social media post, highlighting the shared perspectives on energy trade and strategic cooperation.

Separately, Kwatra met Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet to discuss India-US industrial collaboration, noting the critical role US defence companies can play in advancing New Delhi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.