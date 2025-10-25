Maharashtra doctor's suicide: Opposition slams BJP-led government, demands SIT probe
Maharashtra opposition leaders on Friday demanded an independent investigation into the suspected suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor, who alleged sexual assault by a police officer in her "final note."
The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night.
In the suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged that Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane raped her five times, while Police Inspector Prashant Bankar harassed and mentally tortured her over a period of four months.
The note has been sent for a forensic audit and a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against both the accused, according to police.
The doctor's relatives have alleged that she faced constant pressure and threats from Badane and his associates to alter medical reports of accused persons brought to the hospital.
"She was under constant pressure, which ultimately drove her to end her life," said her brother.
Similar allegations were found in a purported reply submitted by the doctor to police authorities in Satara district after a subordinate police official complained about her. In her complaint, she alleged that she faced threats from police officials over her way of working and taunts over the crime in her home district of Beed.
She also mentioned that an MP once accused her, over the phone, of not providing a fitness certificate to an arrested person (which would have enabled police to seek his custody) because she belonged to Beed.
Police could have asked other doctors to examine the person, but this was not done, she said.
Despite her complaint to the Deputy Superintendent of Police in June this year, no action was taken, she added.
Targeting the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the incident, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said if the doctor's repeated complaints regarding the threats were ignored because she had a particular surname or she belonged to Beed district, it was a serious matter.
"The entire incident should be probed through an SIT and the trial should be conducted in a fast-track court," said the NCP leader from Beed, adding that he would be writing a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to put forth these demands.
Danve, a former leader of Opposition in the legislative council, also evoked the woman's Marathwada origins.
"The suicide of this daughter of Marathwada who rose in life by struggling since her birth shows that the protectors have turned predators," he said, adding that an independent inquiry committee of officials from outside Satara district should be appointed.
Describing the physician's suicide as a grave incident, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said it highlights the breakdown of the law and order situation in the state.
"The Fadnavis-led government has failed to protect women," Sawant said.
Opposition Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Sushma Andhare also demanded the setting up of an independent SIT to probe the case.
Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the doctor's suicide was a matter of concern.
"This is a serious issue. I have written to CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking stringent action against those involved," Gorhe said.
She said that Environment Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who hails from Satara district, has assured that there will be an impartial probe into the case.
Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde, who hails from Beed district, said there should be no media trial in the incident.
"I am confident that CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, will ensure a thorough probe, including a detailed forensic investigation, in the case," she said.
Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar said that she spoke to the Satara civil surgeon and was informed that the doctor had never complained about facing any harassment.