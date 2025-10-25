Maharashtra doctor's suicide: Opposition slams BJP-led government, demands SIT probe

Maharashtra opposition leaders on Friday demanded an independent investigation into the suspected suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor, who alleged sexual assault by a police officer in her "final note."

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged that Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane raped her five times, while Police Inspector Prashant Bankar harassed and mentally tortured her over a period of four months.

The note has been sent for a forensic audit and a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against both the accused, according to police.

The doctor's relatives have alleged that she faced constant pressure and threats from Badane and his associates to alter medical reports of accused persons brought to the hospital.

"She was under constant pressure, which ultimately drove her to end her life," said her brother.

Similar allegations were found in a purported reply submitted by the doctor to police authorities in Satara district after a subordinate police official complained about her. In her complaint, she alleged that she faced threats from police officials over her way of working and taunts over the crime in her home district of Beed.