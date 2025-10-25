MHA asks law enforcement agencies for a plan to disrupt gangster-terror nexus operating from prisons

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directions to all the law enforcement agencies to work out an elaborate plan to break the network of gangster-terrorists operating from prisons across the country.

Officials added that they have been asked to adopt an “out-of-the-box strategy” to disrupt local nodes of such a nexus.

Following the directions, they said, a plan is being worked out to relocate such inmates, who continue to run criminal or terror-linked networks from within jails, aimed at severing their existing communication and influence chains inside prisons.

As per the plan, first, the law enforcement and intelligence agencies are tasked to jointly identify high-risk inmates in coordination with the state police, the officials said, adding: “Once identified, such elements will be shifted to jails located in States or regions where they have no connections or linkages.”

The aim is to stop them from rebuilding or expanding their influence among fellow prisoners.