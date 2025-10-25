Police bust party offering 'unlimited alcohol and shisha' in Gujarat, 13 foreigners among 20 held

AHMEDABAD: A lavish late-night party that promised 'unlimited alcohol and shisha' was busted by cops who swooped down on a farmhouse packed with revellers, including foreign nationals, near Ahmedabad.

Under the cloak of darkness, music blasted and liquor flowed at Zephyr Farm near Shilaj in a state where liquor has been banned since its very formation.

The police, acting on a tip-off, raided the posh farmhouse and detained 20 partygoers including 13 foreign nationals and several local students. What unfolded inside resembled a nightclub scene: flashing lights, a live DJ, non-veg counters, and red tables littered with broken hookahs and half-filled glasses of booze.

As the sirens blared and cameras rolled, panic gripped the crowd. Some foreigners tried to flee, with one car even speeding away with its doors flung open, leaving chaos in its wake.