Police bust party offering 'unlimited alcohol and shisha' in Gujarat, 13 foreigners among 20 held

AHMEDABAD: A lavish late-night party that promised 'unlimited alcohol and shisha' was busted by cops who swooped down on a farmhouse packed with revellers, including foreign nationals, near Ahmedabad.
Under the cloak of darkness, music blasted and liquor flowed at Zephyr Farm near Shilaj in a state where liquor has been banned since its very formation.
The police, acting on a tip-off, raided the posh farmhouse and detained 20 partygoers including 13 foreign nationals and several local students. What unfolded inside resembled a nightclub scene: flashing lights, a live DJ, non-veg counters, and red tables littered with broken hookahs and half-filled glasses of booze.
As the sirens blared and cameras rolled, panic gripped the crowd. Some foreigners tried to flee, with one car even speeding away with its doors flung open, leaving chaos in its wake.
The raid yielded 49 liquor bottles and nine hookahs. Party passes sold between ₹700 and ₹15,000 were traced back to WhatsApp groups, hinting at a well-oiled underground network.
Farmhouse owner Milan Patel was among those arrested, with police probing his role in hosting the illegal gathering, which was organised by a Kenyan national named John. “A formal complaint under the Gujarat Prohibition Act has been registered. We are tracking all organisers and suppliers,” confirmed SP Omprakash Jate of Ahmedabad Rural.
Among those detained were students from Gujarat University and other local institutes, alongside nationals from Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria. All were taken to Bopal Police Station after mandatory medical checks.
Officials have warned that if student involvement is proven, legal consequences could also extend to their educational institutions -- a stern signal amid Gujarat’s recurring battle against prohibition violations.