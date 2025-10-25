Snow leopard population in doubled Himachal; two new species recorded for first time

CHANDIGARH: The highly endangered snow leopard population in Himachal Pradesh has almost doubled, rising to 83 from 44 individuals recorded in 2021, according to the latest survey jointly conducted by the Nature Conservation Foundation and the Wildlife Wing of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department.

Significantly, for the first time, two new species, the Pallas’s cat and the woolly flying squirrel, have also been spotted during this survey.

The second state-wide snow leopard assessment report, The Status of Snow Leopard in Himachal Pradesh 2025, confirms the species’ strong presence across high-altitude landscapes, particularly in Spiti, Pin Valley, Upper Kinnaur and Tabo, which recorded the highest densities.

The copy of the report, which is with this newspaper, reads, “Our sampling resulted in 44 individual adult snow leopards identified from 262 independent detections across the six sites. At the level of the sites, our sampling from high occupancy stratum resulted in USL having 12 individual snow leopards from 90 detections, Tabo with 6 individual snow leopards from 46 detections, Pin with 8 individual snow leopards with 35 detections and Kinnaur having 9 individual snow leopards from 58 detections. From the low occupancy stratum, Lahaul-Pangi had 8 individual snow leopards from 32 detections, and Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP) had 1 individual snow leopard from 1 detection.”

The survey found snow leopard density ranging from 0.16 to 0.53 individuals per 100 km². Using large-scale camera trapping across six representative sites covering nearly 26,000 km², researchers photographed adult leopards 262 times, leading to an estimated state-wide count of 83 adults, excluding cubs.

“At the state level, our SECR analysis resulted in the estimated snow leopard density of 0.35 (95% CI: 0.23 - 0.53) snow leopards per 100 km² and abundance of 83 (95% CI: 67 - 103) adult snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh. Density and abundance in the high occupancy strata were 0.46 (0.37 - 0.57) snow leopards per 100 km² and 59 (48 - 73) snow leopards. In the low occupancy strata, density and abundance were 0.18 (0.14 - 0.23) snow leopards per 100 km² and 24 (19 - 30) snow leopards,” it added.

The report further stated that mountain ungulates such as blue sheep and ibex are key determinants of the snow leopard population. It is widely accepted that the availability of wild ungulates determines the population of large carnivores.

“We found fluctuations in wild ungulate abundance over the years, and the snow leopard density has largely remained constant. Blue sheep fluctuated in abundance from 786 in 2020 to 1,094 in 2024, whereas ibex fluctuated in abundance from 92 in 2020 to 146 in 2024,” it read.

It is not just snow leopards; during this survey, two new species — the Pallas’s cat and the woolly flying squirrel — were also recorded for the first time.