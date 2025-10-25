Tejashwi Yadav candidates face sharp cut in NDA ticket distribution as several young leaders are denied

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, following a prolonged period of uncertainty within the alliance, political attention in Bihar has once again turned towards the electoral significance and decisive consolidation of the Yadav community.
However, the number of candidates belonging to the Yadav community who have been dropped or denied tickets by the BJP and JD(U) in the NDA alliance presents a contrasting narrative, signalling an overlooking of the community.
This development could pose a considerable challenge for the BJP, which has been attempting to make inroads into the RJD’s traditional Yadav vote bank. However, by dropping nearly half a dozen prominent and influential Yadav leaders, the BJP has once again failed to convey a positive message to the community — a move that could ultimately work to the RJD’s advantage and to the BJP’s electoral detriment to some extent.
In a bid to win over the RJD’s traditional Yadav vote base, the BJP has long sought to attract the community, but it has never managed to deliver a significant or convincing message that could shift Yadav voters towards the party.
This shortcoming has become more evident this time, as the BJP leadership has dropped several well-educated and influential leaders belonging to the Yadav caste, such as Nand Kishor Yadav (Assembly Speaker), who has continuously represented Patna Sahib, and Dr Nikhil Anand, who is also a national spokesperson and national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, and who had built a strong base in the Maner Assembly seat.
Dr Nikhil Anand entered politics through the BJP after completing his MPhil and PhD and leaving behind two decades in academia and journalism. However, he was denied a ticket from Maner as the seat was allocated to the LJP quota. As many Bihar-centric political analysts have observed, caste has always been a decisive factor in the state's politics.
From 1990 to 2005, the Rashtriya Janata Dal government, led by Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi respectively, held power. During and after this period, the Yadav community – which constitutes the largest population group in Bihar at around 14 per cent – has consistently supported the RJD alliance.
It is noteworthy that the number of Yadav MLAs in the Bihar Assembly was 64 in 2000, which declined to 54 in 2005, then to 39 in 2010, before rising again to 61 in 2015 and 52 in 2020. It was observed that as long as Nityanand Rai and Sanjay Jaiswal were in charge of the Bihar BJP, the Yadavs consistently contributed approximately 10 to 20 per cent of their votes.
“But, with the denial of tickets to many Yadav formidable faces this time, BJP has shown its aversion or trust deficit in this community,” remarked a senior BJP leader from the Yadav community, preferring anonymity.
In the 2025 Assembly elections, the BJP has denied tickets to many of its Yadav community leaders, including those who were unsuccessful and successful in 2020. Among the MLAs whose tickets were withdrawn are several prominent figures, including Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pranav Yadav (Munger), Pawan Yadav (Kahalgaon), Jaiprakash Yadav (Narpatganj), former minister Ramsurat Rai (Bochahan), and Mishrilal Yadav (Alinagar).
According to available data, in the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP fielded 15 Yadav candidates, compared to 22 in 2015. Interestingly, for 2025, the BJP has given tickets to only six Yadav candidates. After the BJP, the NDA’s second-largest partner, the JD(U), has given tickets to only eight Yadav candidates, while the LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded five. This indicates a diminishing electoral reliance of the alliance on this prominent OBC caste.
Like the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) has also denied tickets to Jaivardhan Yadav, grandson of former Union Minister and “Sher-e-Bihar” Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav, from Paliganj, and Nikhil Mandal, grandson of former Chief Minister and “Mandal Messiah” B.P. Mandal, from Madhepura. Like Dr Nikhil Anand, JD(U)’s Nikhil Mandal is a highly educated young leader from the Yadav community with considerable local popularity.
“This is the time when not only Lalu Yadav but his son Tejashwi Yadav is also on the target of NDA alliance parties including BJP and there is a need for new Yadav leaders in these anti-RJD parties for the future. The NDA alliance, especially BJP, should have given tickets to many young Yadav leaders to counter Tejashwi’s growing, still unchallenged popularity in the Yadav community,” opined several leaders of the saffron party, preferring anonymity.
In fact, the RJD has also denied tickets to a few Yadav leaders, such as Shantanu Sharad Yadav – son of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav – but the RJD still emerges as the single party to have fielded the highest number of Yadav candidates, with 52 in total.