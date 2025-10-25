Tension flares in Aligarh after religious slogans allegedly found written on walls of four temples

LUCKNOW: Tension gripped two villages of Aligarh, prompting protests by locals and members of the Karni Sena, as religious slogans were allegedly found written on the walls of four temples in Bulakgadhi and Bhagwanpur villages on Saturday. As per Police sources, an FIR was lodged and investigation was underway to verify the allegations.

Slogans were written at four different locations, and the police promptly removed them to maintain peace and prevent any disturbance to law and order. However, the protestors demanded immediate action against the culprits.

As per Circle Officer (CO) Sanjeev Kumar, the slogans were written at four different locations, and the situation in the area was now under control. Soon after the news spread, members of the Karni Sena reached Bhagwanpur and created a ruckus, alleging that the act was a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony in the area.

Based on a complaint by Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, national vice-president of Karni Sena, police registered the case against seven people under BNS Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 351 (criminal intimidation) at Lodha police station in Aligarh.

According to police sources, all the accused except one are residents of Bhagwanpur village. No one has been arrested so far. According to the complaint, the accused were involved in writing religious slogans on the walls of temples in nearby villages, triggering tension in the locality.