Tension grips Greater Noida as Dalit youth dies days after attack by 'upper-caste' men; family demands justice

LUCKNOW: Grief and simmering tension gripped Mohalla Ambedkar in Greater Noida district on Saturday as the body of a 20-year-old Dalit youth, who died at a Delhi hospital following an attack by a gang during his birthday celebration on October 15, was brought home amid heavy police deployment.

The youth, Aniket Jatav, was allegedly attacked outside his home in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida on the night of his birthday. Police have arrested two men — Yuvraj and Jitu — in connection with the assault, while efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects, sources said.

It took nearly an hour of tense negotiations in the narrow lane, crowded with mourners and onlookers, before the grieving family — demanding justice for Aniket — allowed the body to be taken for cremation.

Aniket, who worked as a mechanic and driver, was allegedly attacked by a group of “upper-caste” men on the night of October 15.

“He had just cut the cake when they came,” said his uncle Sumit, who also sustained injuries in the attack. His right eye was visibly swollen and bruised. Sumit alleged that the accused had been threatening Aniket for several weeks.

The Rabupura police registered an FIR on October 17 — two days after the incident — naming seven "upper-caste" men. Two have been arrested, while five remain absconding.

A police officer said investigators suspect that a social media post may have triggered the violence. However, according to Sumit, tensions had begun a month earlier when Aniket intervened during a local Ramleela, where a group of upper-caste men were allegedly abusing one of his friends.