To mark 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, month-long series of events launched in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: To mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a month-long series of events across Punjab was launched on Saturday after senior cabinet ministers performed 'ardas' at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

The events, which include light and sound shows, drone shows, an interfaith conference, and a special session of the Punjab assembly at Anandpur Sahib, will conclude on November 25. A special tent city named 'Chakk Nanaki' will be established for the accommodation of thousands of devotees arriving for the commemoration.

The ministers exhorted the people to follow the Guru’s universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence, adding that the state government had made elaborate arrangements to commemorate this mega event in a befitting manner.

They said that from November 1 to 18, light and sound shows will be held in all districts of Punjab, depicting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Kirtan darbars will also be organized in towns and cities blessed by the Guru’s presence to educate people about his philosophy, life of sacrifice, and eternal message of peace and humanity that continues to inspire millions across the globe.

On November 18, a kirtan darbar will be organized at Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) and the following day, a nagar kirtan will commence from Srinagar, in which Kashmiri Pandits will also join the congregation. The nagar kirtan will reach Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

Simultaneously, on November 20, three nagar kirtans will start from Takht Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot and Gurdaspur, and all will culminate together at Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Marking this historic occasion, the Punjab government will organize major events at Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25.