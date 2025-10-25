To mark 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, month-long series of events launched in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: To mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a month-long series of events across Punjab was launched on Saturday after senior cabinet ministers performed 'ardas' at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi.
The events, which include light and sound shows, drone shows, an interfaith conference, and a special session of the Punjab assembly at Anandpur Sahib, will conclude on November 25. A special tent city named 'Chakk Nanaki' will be established for the accommodation of thousands of devotees arriving for the commemoration.
The ministers exhorted the people to follow the Guru’s universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence, adding that the state government had made elaborate arrangements to commemorate this mega event in a befitting manner.
They said that from November 1 to 18, light and sound shows will be held in all districts of Punjab, depicting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Kirtan darbars will also be organized in towns and cities blessed by the Guru’s presence to educate people about his philosophy, life of sacrifice, and eternal message of peace and humanity that continues to inspire millions across the globe.
On November 18, a kirtan darbar will be organized at Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) and the following day, a nagar kirtan will commence from Srinagar, in which Kashmiri Pandits will also join the congregation. The nagar kirtan will reach Anandpur Sahib on November 22.
Simultaneously, on November 20, three nagar kirtans will start from Takht Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot and Gurdaspur, and all will culminate together at Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Marking this historic occasion, the Punjab government will organize major events at Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25.
The ministers said that a Sarv-Dharm Sammelan (Interfaith Conference) will also be held, symbolizing the Guru’s message of harmony and universal faith. They said that the sacred city will further host a special exhibition and a drone show highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On November 24, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened at Anandpur Sahib, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom, where eminent personalities will share their thoughts on his philosophy, supreme sacrifice, and the preservation of religious freedom.
The ministers said that on November 25, statewide blood donation camps will be held, alongside a large-scale plantation drive by the forest department under the theme “Sarbat da Bhala Ikkatarta” (Unity for the Welfare of All).
They added that for this sacred 350th martyrdom commemoration, spiritual leaders and saints from across the globe have been consulted and have extended their blessings and valuable suggestions.
Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Dr Balbir Singh, Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Advisor Tourism and Cultural Affairs Deepak Bali and others joined the public in offering ‘ardas’ to launch the series of events.
The ministers along with other officials and sangat came to Gurudwara Sis Ganj in Delhi barefoot from Red Fort to offer their obeisances. They also paid tribute at the sacred martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala, who made unparalleled sacrifices in devotion to the Guru.