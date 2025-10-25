Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore; accused held

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, two Australian women cricketers visiting India for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked and molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the matter, the Indore Police, after registering an FIR on the complaint of the Australian team’s security manager, Danny Simmons, tracked and nabbed the accused Aqeel, a resident of Khajrana area, on Friday evening.

The incident happened just a day after the Aussie team defeated the English team at Indore’s Holkar Stadium by six wickets in the ongoing Women's World Cup match.

According to Indore Police sources, the incident happened at around 11 am on October 23, while the two players were jogging from the Radisson Blu Hotel where they were staying to a popular café located in the vicinity.

The accused youth, who was driving a motorcycle without a helmet, stalked the two players who were jogging to the café. The accused, who was wearing a white shirt and a black cap, followed the duo. He first tried to grab one of them and drove off. He didn’t stop there but came from behind again and grabbed the other woman cricketer.