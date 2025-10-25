Uttarakhand transforms from backwater to 80,000 new businesses in 25 years

The foundation for this transformation was laid early in the state’s history. Much of the credit is attributed to the late former Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who fostered an investment-friendly environment and introduced policies that positioned Uttarakhand as a competitive destination for industry. The establishment of the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) in 2002 gave this vision institutional form, developing major industrial estates that now anchor the state’s manufacturing base.

SIDCUL currently manages seven active industrial zones, serving as key engines of growth. The momentum has continued under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership, with the state government introducing 30 new policy frameworks aimed at simplifying investment procedures, supporting start-ups, and enhancing ease of doing business.

Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary of Industries, underscored the balance between growth and sustainability. “Industrial development has not only strengthened the state’s economy but also created large-scale employment opportunities,” he said. “The government is promoting industrial growth by balancing economic progress with ecological preservation.”

Pandey added that the government’s focus is on attracting industries suited to Uttarakhand’s unique geography. “We are prioritizing sectors that fit the state’s terrain and generate maximum local employment. Our objective is to make Uttarakhand a preferred destination for investors from across India and the world," he said.

Reflecting on the 25-year journey, Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director of Industries, highlighted the transformation in perception. “Before statehood, Uttarakhand was not on the investment map. Today, it has become a major industrial hub,” he remarked suggesting the next phase will focus on integrating IT and modern technology-based industries into this robust manufacturing base.