WAVES Bazaar puts Indian women filmmakers on global map at Toronto International Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's flagship international markets platform-- WAVES Bazaar--six Indian filmmakers helming women-led projects represented the country at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, held last month.
The initiative, spearheaded by Women in Film (WIF) India and supported by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), marked a significant step in showcasing the creativity and vision of Indian women filmmakers on a global stage.
The filmmakers - Arshaly Jose, Deepa Bhatia, Katyayani Kumar, Madhumita Sundararaman, Paromita Dhar, and Pramati Anand were chosen from over 200 entries within a week-long nationwide call.
The ministry officials described the development as a defining moment for India’s film industry and creative community.
"For the first time, six Indian filmmakers helming women-led projects represented the country at one of the world’s most influential film forums. The delegation spotlighted stories that were regional, rooted, and real from Kerala and Manipur to Maharashtra and Delhi, proving that India’s creative diversity knows no boundaries," said ministry officials.
World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is an event focused on establishing India as a key hub for the media and entertainment industry. The maiden took place in Mumbai in May. WAVES Bazaar is a dedicated platform for companies to showcase their products and services, explore collaborations, and establish new partnerships.
Backed by WAVES Bazaar’s expansive ecosystem, these filmmakers gained access to mentorships, international markets, and industry exposure once reserved for seasoned global creators. Over the past year, WAVES Bazaar has evolved into a vital bridge between Indian content creators and international studios - facilitating co-productions, global distribution deals, and strategic collaborations across continents, officials added.
WIF India Founder and Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor described the collaboration as "a dream realised."
"Exposure is at the heart of all growth. Through WIF India and WAVES Bazaar, we’re building pathways for women to take their stories to the world," she said. "We’re taking our baby steps, building this institution piece by piece, and now taking it forward."
For the participants, the TIFF experience was nothing short of transformative. Kerala-based filmmaker Arshaly Jose shared, "Pitching to international producers and distributors showed me that my stories could travel beyond borders. For the first time, I felt I truly belonged."
Similarly, Deepa Bhatia reflected, "It was the little thoughtful things from mentorship to wellbeing that made this experience special. WIF and WAVES are clearly shaking up the industry." With cumulative deals exceeding Rs 800 crores across film, animation, and music, and structured programs like Co-Production Labs and Screenwriters’ Forums, WAVES Bazaar is redefining how India engages with the world creatively.