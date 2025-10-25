WAVES Bazaar puts Indian women filmmakers on global map at Toronto International Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's flagship international markets platform-- WAVES Bazaar--six Indian filmmakers helming women-led projects represented the country at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, held last month.

The initiative, spearheaded by Women in Film (WIF) India and supported by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), marked a significant step in showcasing the creativity and vision of Indian women filmmakers on a global stage.

The filmmakers - Arshaly Jose, Deepa Bhatia, Katyayani Kumar, Madhumita Sundararaman, Paromita Dhar, and Pramati Anand were chosen from over 200 entries within a week-long nationwide call.

The ministry officials described the development as a defining moment for India’s film industry and creative community.

"For the first time, six Indian filmmakers helming women-led projects represented the country at one of the world’s most influential film forums. The delegation spotlighted stories that were regional, rooted, and real from Kerala and Manipur to Maharashtra and Delhi, proving that India’s creative diversity knows no boundaries," said ministry officials.

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is an event focused on establishing India as a key hub for the media and entertainment industry. The maiden took place in Mumbai in May. WAVES Bazaar is a dedicated platform for companies to showcase their products and services, explore collaborations, and establish new partnerships.