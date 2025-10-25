Yeast can survive Martian environment: IISc

BENGALURU: Yeast, an indispensable ingredient in making bread, beer, and biotech products, has the resilience to withstand harsh conditions found in the Martian environment, a new study by researchers from the Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and collaborators at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, have found.

The team exposed yeast cells to high-intensity shock waves – similar to those produced by meteorite impacts on Mars – and perchlorate salts, which are toxic chemicals found in Martian soil. Using a High-Intensity Shock Tube for Astrochemistry (HISTA) in Bhalamurugan Sivaraman’s lab at PRL, they simulated shock waves reaching Mach 5.6 intensity. The team also treated yeast cells with 100 millimolar, or mM (a unit of concentration), sodium perchlorate either in isolation or in combination with the shockwaves, according to IISc on Friday.

“One of the biggest hurdles was setting up the HISTA tube to expose live yeast cells to shock waves – something that has not been attempted before – and then recovering yeast with minimum contamination for downstream experiments,” said author Riya Dhage, a project assistant in the lab of Purusharth I Rajyaguru, Associate Professor in IISc’s Department of Biochemistry.

The researchers found that yeast cells survived when treated with shock waves and perchlorate, individually and in combination, although the cells’ growth slowed down. The likely key to their resilience lies in their ability to produce ribonucleoprotein (RNP) condensates – tiny, membrane-less structures that help protect and reorganise mRNA when the cells are under stress. Shock waves triggered the assembly of two types of RNPs called stress granules and P-bodies, while perchlorate exposure led to the generation of P-bodies alone. Yeast mutants that were unable to form these structures were far less likely to survive.