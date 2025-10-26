21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

As many as 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, reported PTI.

The surrendred Maoists included Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, and four other divisional committee members, nine area committee members and eight part of the outlawed movement's lower rungs.

"They all belong to Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of the Keshkal Division (North Sub-Zonal Bureau) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist)," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Maoists laid down arms under the 'Poona Margem: Rehabilitation through Reintegration' initiative started by Bastar Range police, the official added.