Canadian police issue warrant for Indian-origin man in alleged murder of Punjabi woman

CHANDIGARH: A warrant has been issued in Canada for Punjabi man Manpreet Singh for allegedly murdering a woman, Amanpreet Saini.
Brampton Police have issued a warrant for the arrest.
On October 21, 27-year-old Amanpreet's body was found with multiple traumatic injuries at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Ontario.
A case has been registered with the police in the Niagara region.
Amanpreet Saini hailed from Prem Basti in Sangrur of Punjab and had been residing in Canada for the last four years.
Police believe 27-year-old Manpreet had already fled the country when the body was found on Tuesday. They also said that the murder appears to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to public safety.
The police have not yet disclosed the nature of the relationship between Singh and Saini.
He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, and investigators are working with international agencies to trace his whereabouts.
Police have urged anyone with information on Manpreet’s location to contact investigators immediately.
He is six feet tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. It is possible that he altered his appearance to evade arrest, police said.
This incident follows another high-profile case earlier this year, when Delta Police in British Columbia renewed an appeal to locate Gurkirat Singh, wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child.