Canadian police issue warrant for Indian-origin man in alleged murder of Punjabi woman

CHANDIGARH: A warrant has been issued in Canada for Punjabi man Manpreet Singh for allegedly murdering a woman, Amanpreet Saini.

Brampton Police have issued a warrant for the arrest.

On October 21, 27-year-old Amanpreet's body was found with multiple traumatic injuries at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Ontario.

A case has been registered with the police in the Niagara region.

Amanpreet Saini hailed from Prem Basti in Sangrur of Punjab and had been residing in Canada for the last four years.

Police believe 27-year-old Manpreet had already fled the country when the body was found on Tuesday. They also said that the murder appears to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to public safety.