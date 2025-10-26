CDS Anil Chauhan reaches Indonesia, visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: In a step to boost the India-Indonesia strategic ties, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reached Indonesia on Sunday. This high-level visit is in continuity with the consistent bilateral visits of the top political and military leaders.

Confirming the visit, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta stated on its official Social Media X account that the visit will be from 26-31 October 2025.

The Embassy underlined that, “the visit is aimed at deepening defence cooperation between India and Indonesia, the comprehensive strategic partners.”

The bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

“During his visit, CDS will engage in wide-ranging discussions with military leadership in Indonesia and with key defence industry stakeholders,” the Embassy added.

The bilateral defence and security cooperation between India and Indonesia was furthered during the State Visit of Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, from 23rd to 26th January 2025.

President Subianto was the Chief Guest at India’s 76th Republic Day parade.