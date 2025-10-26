Cyclone Montha likely to make landfall near Andhra coast on October 28; IMD issues alerts for coastal states

Authorities across eastern India have been put on high alert as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, likely to make landfall near the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Named Cyclone Montha, the system is expected to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, packing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, news agency ANI reported. IMD Scientist S Jagannath Kumar said a red alert has been issued for several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. A storm surge of about one metre above the astronomical tide is also expected along the coast, he said.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next five days and urged those already out in the Bay of Bengal to return to shore immediately. Rough sea conditions are expected along the Andhra, Odisha and Bengal coasts between October 28 and 30.
According to news agency PTI, the weather system was centred on Sunday morning about 830 km southeast of Kakinada, 930 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 620 km west of Port Blair. The IMD said it is likely to move northwestwards and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning before making landfall that night.
The approaching storm has prompted red, orange and yellow alerts across coastal states. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between October 27 and 29, while parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Bankura, are expected to receive light to moderate rain from Sunday, intensifying from October 28.
In Odisha, the government has placed all 30 districts on alert, with a red warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told PTI that district collectors have been directed to evacuate residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas and to ensure readiness for rescue and relief operations.
In Gajapati district, Collector Madhumita said the administration has begun relocating pregnant women and vulnerable residents to safe shelters. All schools and Anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed till October 30.
Andhra Pradesh has also drawn up a detailed pre-cyclone preparedness plan, with Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar saying adequate stocks of food grains, fuel and essential commodities have been positioned in coastal districts. District collectors have been asked to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for backup power at hospitals, cyclone shelters and telecom towers. “The supply of food grains to all fair price shops in coastal areas shall be completed by October 26,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal areas starting October 27, urging residents to stay indoors. The Puri district administration in Odisha has restricted tourist access to beaches between October 27 and 29, citing rough sea conditions.
On social media, the IMD confirmed that “a deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27.”
With Cyclone Montha expected to strengthen before landfall, authorities across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have begun evacuations and pre-positioning of relief supplies, as the east coast braces for strong winds, high tides and heavy rainfall in the coming days.
Meanwhile, IMD has retained the orange alert, which was issued for a few north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for Monday.
The alert was retained even with weather models suggesting the cyclonic system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on Tuesday night.
Tamil Nadu and Chennai may not witness heavy rainfall in November, said weather bloggers.
Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Chennai may receive heavy rains on Monday, along with isolated places in Villupuram and Chengalpattu.
Tiruvallur might receive heavy rains on Tuesday, due to the impact of the system, while isolated places of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and ghat areas of Tirunelveli are also expected to receive rainfall.
The IMD said on Sunday evening that isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirupattur, and Villupuram may receive light to moderate rain, and Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Vellore may receive moderate rain.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)