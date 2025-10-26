Cyclone Montha likely to make landfall near Andhra coast on October 28; IMD issues alerts for coastal states

Authorities across eastern India have been put on high alert as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, likely to make landfall near the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Named Cyclone Montha, the system is expected to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, packing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, news agency ANI reported. IMD Scientist S Jagannath Kumar said a red alert has been issued for several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. A storm surge of about one metre above the astronomical tide is also expected along the coast, he said.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next five days and urged those already out in the Bay of Bengal to return to shore immediately. Rough sea conditions are expected along the Andhra, Odisha and Bengal coasts between October 28 and 30.

According to news agency PTI, the weather system was centred on Sunday morning about 830 km southeast of Kakinada, 930 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 620 km west of Port Blair. The IMD said it is likely to move northwestwards and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning before making landfall that night.

The approaching storm has prompted red, orange and yellow alerts across coastal states. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between October 27 and 29, while parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Bankura, are expected to receive light to moderate rain from Sunday, intensifying from October 28.