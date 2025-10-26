DGCA extends duty hours of pilots on Boeing 787s; pilot association demands withdrawal of order

NEW DELHI: Due to the need to reroute flights on account of the closed Pakistani airspace, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has permitted the extension of the Flight Duty Period (FDP) by one hour on select Boeing 787 flights from Sunday (October 26).

The move has invited criticism from a leading pilot body, which has demanded immediate withdrawal of the order.

The FDP has been extended to 14 hours from the existing 13 hours on eight Dreamliner flights, which operate with two crew members.

FDP is the time during which a flight crew member is on duty for the purpose of operating an aircraft. It starts when the crew is required to report for flight duty and ends when the aircraft comes to rest at the end of the final flight and the engines are shut down.

The regulator has also extended the Flight Time by 30 minutes, from 10 hours to 10.30 hours. “The exemptions will be valid from October 26, 2025, upto March 31, 2026,“ the DGCA said.

Air India is the only airline that presently operates the Boeing 787 model. This is the same model involved in the horrific Ahmedabad crash on June 12 this year. The order also adds that the crew must be provided an additional one hour rest at the layover station.