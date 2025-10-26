ECI set to announce schedule for nationwide SIR on Monday; Bengal, Kerala, TN to be covered in first phase

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The schedule will be announced in a press briefing, which will be attended by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

According to sources in the ECI, the exercise will be rolled out in phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin on November 1.

This phase will cover over 10 states and one Union Territory, including the election-bound states of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.

"The SIR is likely to be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will include Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal, where Assembly elections are due in 2026,” a source said, adding: “The second phase will cover States that are holding local body elections and where severe winter weather may create challenges for the electoral revision process.”

In this regard, all the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States and the Union Territory have been instructed to remain alert as work may start at any moment.

The ECI had recently reviewed the readiness of all States and Union Territories for the country-wide SIR during a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), which concluded in New Delhi last Thursday.