I will not rest till justice is delivered: Fadnavis on Satara doctor’s suicide, warns against politicisation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the doctor’s alleged suicide an “institutionalised murder” and claimed her death exposes the “inhuman and insensitive” nature of the BJP-led government.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on Saturday.

Fadnavis said he would never compromise on ensuring justice for his “younger sister”, whose death by suicide was extremely tragic and unfortunate.

The doctor wrote a suicide note on her palm, and both the accused have been arrested, he said.

“I will not rest till justice is delivered,” said Fadnavis, who also heads the home department.

A relative of the doctor had alleged that she complained multiple times about harassment, but her grievances were not addressed. Another relative claimed the victim was pressured to change medical reports at the sub-district hospital where she worked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve had accused former BJP MP Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar of pressuring the doctor on one occasion in the past. Nimbalkar, however, denied the allegation, saying it had no truth, and his name was being dragged into the case deliberately.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has demanded that the “MP who allegedly tried to coerce” the woman doctor be made an accused in the case. He did not name any leader, though.