India-ASEAN not just economic partners but cultural companions, says PM Modi

"Even amid global uncertainties, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made steady progress and is emerging as a strong foundation for global stability and development.”

“The 21st century is our century — the century of India and ASEAN,” Modi said.

“The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and India’s goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 will together shape a bright future for humanity," he highlighted.

The Prime Minister said that the summit’s theme, Inclusivity and Sustainability, mirrors India-ASEAN priorities, from digital inclusion and resilient supply chains to food security and green energy.

“India fully supports these priorities and is committed to advancing them together,” he added.

Talking about the growing collaboration in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and maritime security, Modi announced that 2026 will be celebrated as the ‘ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation’, marking an intensified push for joint work in the blue economy and ocean governance.

He said that the partnership now extends across education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security, while also emphasising shared efforts to preserve cultural heritage and deepen people-to-people ties.

The ten-member ASEAN bloc, with a population of about 680 million and a combined GDP of over USD 3.9 trillion, is the world’s fifth-largest economy if treated as a single entity. Timor-Leste became the 11th member of ASEAN on Sunday.

India counts ASEAN among its top trading partners, alongside China, the US, the EU, Japan, and South Korea. At the summit, leaders aso adopted the ASEAN–India Joint Leaders’ Statement on Sustainable Tourism, reaffirming their commitment to eco-friendly, inclusive, and responsible tourism.

The statement emphasised environmental sustainability and pollution reduction as key priorities under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

With its emphasis on shared prosperity, connectivity, and sustainability, the India--ASEAN partnership is being positioned by both sides as a key driver of regional stability.