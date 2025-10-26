India, ASEAN renew commitment to maritime security and trade, deepen strategic partnership

Maritime cooperation was an important theme at this year’s summit. Modi announced 2026 as the ‘ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation. “India will continue its role as a first responder in times of crisis and further strengthen cooperation in disaster preparedness and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR),” Prime Minister said.

Modi proposed convening the Second ASEAN–India Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the Second ASEAN–India Maritime Exercise to build a “secure and open maritime environment.” India will host the East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal, Gujarat, and a conference on Maritime Security Cooperation next year.

In line with the Malaysian chair’s theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Modi announced new initiatives under the ASEAN–India Plan of Action (2026–2030), including training 400 renewable energy professionals to support the ASEAN Power Grid, and extending Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) to Timor Leste, ASEAN’s newest member.

He further proposed establishing a Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Nalanda University and expanding cooperation in education, critical minerals, semiconductors, green energy, and emerging technologies.

A statement from the External Affairs Ministry said ASEAN leaders “appreciated India’s long-standing support and continued commitment to deepen engagement with the region through its Act East Policy.” Modi thanked the Malaysian Prime Minister for hosting the summit virtually and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his effective coordination.

With both sides link maritime security with trade connectivity and economic resilience, the India–ASEAN partnership is seen as a central pillar of an inclusive, rules-based Indo-Pacific order.