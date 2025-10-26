JD(U) expels 11 leaders for anti-party activities in poll-bound Bihar

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has expelled 11 leaders, including a former minister, for anti-party activities and "defying its ideology" in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The expelled members have also been suspended from the party's primary membership, according to a statement issued by JD(U) state general secretary Chandan Kumar Singh.

"The party took disciplinary action after it found that all 11 leaders were indulging in anti-party activities in the state," the statement issued on Saturday evening said.

Those who have been expelled include former minister Shailesh Kumar, former MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudharshan Kumar, and former MLCs Sanjay Prasad and Ranvijay Singh.

Reacting to the development, a senior JD(U) leader said," These expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the party and other NDA alliance partners. They were defying our ideology."

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.