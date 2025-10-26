Judge in Madhya Pradesh threatened, residence attacked in Anuppur

A group of unidentified persons allegedly threatened to kill a judge and attacked his official residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 12:30 am on Saturday in Bhalumada, located about 35 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman told PTI.

According to police, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amandeep Singh Chhabra lodged a complaint at the Bhalumada police station, stating that he and his family were asleep when a group of people arrived at his residence, hurled abuses, and threatened to kill him.

The assailants allegedly damaged property, including a lamp at the gate and iron fixtures, before pelting stones into the courtyard. The group fled when the magistrate came out of the house, officials said.

A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation and are also examining whether the attack is linked to any recent judicial order.

(With inputs from PTI)