Judge in Madhya Pradesh threatened, residence attacked in Anuppur

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amandeep Singh Chhabra lodged a complaint stating that he and his family were asleep when a group of people arrived at his residence, hurled abuses, and threatened to kill him.
The assailants allegedly damaged property, including a lamp at the gate and iron fixtures, before pelting stones into the courtyard.(Representational Image)
The assailants allegedly damaged property, including a lamp at the gate and iron fixtures, before pelting stones into the courtyard.(Representational Image)Photo | Pexels
A group of unidentified persons allegedly threatened to kill a judge and attacked his official residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 12:30 am on Saturday in Bhalumada, located about 35 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman told PTI.

According to police, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amandeep Singh Chhabra lodged a complaint at the Bhalumada police station, stating that he and his family were asleep when a group of people arrived at his residence, hurled abuses, and threatened to kill him.

The assailants allegedly damaged property, including a lamp at the gate and iron fixtures, before pelting stones into the courtyard. The group fled when the magistrate came out of the house, officials said.

A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation and are also examining whether the attack is linked to any recent judicial order.

(With inputs from PTI)

Madhya Pradesh
Attack on judge
Anuppur

