PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ appreciates Ambikapur’s unique ‘garbage cafe’

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 127th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday praised the innovative initiative adopted in Ambikapur, north Chhattisgarh, to make the city free from plastic waste.

The PM cited the ‘Garbage Café’ operated by Ambikapur Municipal Corporation as a singular blend of cleanliness and service, where people receive a meal or snacks in exchange for plastic waste.

“A unique example of cleanliness and social initiative has emerged in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. In the ‘Garbage Café’ run by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, people can exchange their plastic waste for a full meal or snack”, the PM stated.