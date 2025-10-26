PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ appreciates Ambikapur’s unique ‘garbage cafe’

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 127th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday praised the innovative initiative adopted in Ambikapur, north Chhattisgarh, to make the city free from plastic waste.
The PM cited the ‘Garbage Café’ operated by Ambikapur Municipal Corporation as a singular blend of cleanliness and service, where people receive a meal or snacks in exchange for plastic waste.
“A unique example of cleanliness and social initiative has emerged in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. In the ‘Garbage Café’ run by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, people can exchange their plastic waste for a full meal or snack”, the PM stated.
He stated that under this initiative, if a person deposits one kilogram of plastic waste, they receive lunch or dinner, while half a kilogram of waste earns them a snack. This step not only helps keep the city clean but also serves as an inspiring example of social awareness and cooperation.
TNIE had, in its earlier special coverage, reported how any citizen can now walk in with a load of plastic and be treated with a free meal in the unique restaurant in Ambikapur, a notable innovation to make people cheerfully join the campaign aimed to free the city of plastic menace.
Sustainable and productive waste management model earned Ambikapur a tag of being among the cleanest cities in the country and was earlier bestowed with the Swachh Sarvekshan award.