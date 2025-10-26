Reel inspiration: Chain snatcher arrested in Dehradun, cites Instagram videos as motive

DEHRADUN: In a case highlighting the concerning influence of social media on crime, the Dehradun Police have arrested a youth in connection with a chain-snatching incident that occurred in the Patel Nagar area on October 19. According to police sources, the 22-year old accused, identified as Shivam alias Shubham, was arrested on Saturday, and the snatched gold chain along with the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered.
The chain of events began on October 19 when complainant Suraj Rawat filed a report at the Patel Nagar police station, in Dehradun. He stated that while travelling from Nayagaon to Prem Nagar, an unidentified rider on a Bullet motorcycle snatched his mother’s gold chain near Baba Farm before speeding away.
The police immediately launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and witness testimonies. Initial efforts were hampered as the culprit had cleverly removed his motorcycle's number plate and kept his helmet on throughout the incident, making identification challenging.
“Through persistent efforts and technical surveillance, we managed to gather crucial leads,” said a police official involved in the investigation. Following a tip-off, the accused, Shivam alias Shubham of Shridev Suman Nagar, Ballupur Road, was finally arrested near Ballupur.
The police successfully recovered the gold chain and the Bullet motorcycle used during the commission of the crime from the accused's residence.
The most startling revelation during interrogation, however, was the motive. The accused confessed that he was inspired to commit the crime after watching numerous reels and videos related to chain snatching on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. His primary goal, he admitted, was to raise money to clear his outstanding debts.
“The accused admitted that he planned the snatching after being influenced by crime-related content seen online,” the official added. “He attempted to sell the stolen chain, but without a bill, he could not find a buyer.”
This marks the first reported incident of its kind in the Patel Nagar area this year, a case which the Dehradun Police have successfully cracked. Further investigation into the accused’s potential involvement in other similar cases is underway.