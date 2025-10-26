Scientists deploy real-time monitoring network to prevent glacial disasters in Himalayas

DEHRADUN: Following a string of devastating natural calamities, including the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, the 2021 Chamoli disaster, and the recent Dharali incident, India's scientific community is intensifying efforts to safeguard the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

In response, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) has significantly upgraded its monitoring network in the high-altitude glacial regions deemed most vulnerable to water-related disasters.

The Institute has installed sophisticated Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) on the Dronagiri and Bangni glaciers within the highly sensitive Dhauliganga river basin.

This crucial deployment aims to provide round-the-clock surveillance of meteorological changes impacting these ice masses.

The new infrastructure allows scientists to track every seasonal shift affecting the glaciers 24 hours a day. Furthermore, Automatic Water Level and Velocity Recorders have been established. These modern instruments will enable researchers to obtain precise and continuous assessments of glacial melt rates, snowfall variations, water levels, flow velocity, and the impact of climate change across some of the Himalayas' most challenging and remote terrains.

The AWS units will record vital climatological data, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation.

Simultaneously, the velocity recorders will continuously monitor the water levels and flow speed of streams and lakes emanating from the glaciers.

"This data is critical for understanding the risks associated with glacial mass balance, runoff patterns, and potential Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs)," explained a WIHG spokesperson.