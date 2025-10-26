Senior Manipur Police officer 'threatened' on social media, probe launched

IMPHAL: A senior officer of the Manipur Police based in Churachandpur district has been "threatened" on social media platforms, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation, officials said on Sunday.

"An incident has come to light wherein a senior officer of Churachandpur police and his family were threatened online by certain anti-social elements," the police said in a statement.

A case has been registered and an investigation started to identify the culprits and take strict legal action, it said.

"Any attempt to intimidate or obstruct police officers in the discharge of their lawful duties will not be tolerated," the statement said.

It also urged people of the northeastern state "not to share or amplify such unlawful online content and that misuse of social media to spread fear or threats will invite stern legal consequences".