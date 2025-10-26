Tejashwi promises pension, allowance hike for Bihar’s panchayati raj representatives if INDIA bloc wins

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday announced a slew of welfare measures for representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system, promising to double their allowances, introduce pension benefits, and provide substantial insurance coverage if the INDIA bloc forms the next government in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said that elected representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachaharis (village courts) have long been demanding financial security and social benefits, which his party intends to fulfill.

“Representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachahari had been demanding pension benefits. We have decided that they will receive a pension. They would also enjoy a Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage,” Yadav announced.

He further announced that the INDIA bloc would double the allowances currently being provided to all panchayati raj representatives.

In addition, Yadav promised a substantial increase in the per-quintal margin money for distributors working under Bihar’s Public Distribution System (PDS), acknowledging their contribution to the state’s food supply network.

Besides, we will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state, Tejashwi added.